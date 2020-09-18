1/
Kathleen Smith
1938 - 2020
Kathleen A. Smith, 82, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away September 16, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The family will receive friends at the Tonganoxie Christian Church, Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Funeral and Burial service will be private.

Kathleen was born June 1, 1938 in Brown County, KS, the daughter of Carl and Cordelia (Snodgrass) Miner. She graduated Reserve High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Larry Smith on March 18, 1957. Larry survives of the home. Kathleen worked during her time in Tonganoxie at Champions I.G.A, Lloyd Mills Insurance Agency, and Mutual Savings from which she retired on June 1, 2000 after 23 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Miner; and her sister, Laura Gibbs.

Other survivors include; two sons, Brian Smith, Basehor, KS, Tim Smith (Kathleen) Tonganoxie; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.

The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial donations in her name to the Tonganoxie Christian Church (Better Together Fund); or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. They request people attending the services to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tonganoxie Christian Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
