Kathleen Mosher

Kathleen Joy Mosher passed away in her Lawrence home on June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 9, 1954, in McPherson and raised in Lawrence, Parsons, and Marysville Kansas. She is survived by her brother Jim Bigger (Alamogordo, NM), her sister Denise Stein (Great Bend, KS), her husband, and descendants. Kathy was the beloved wife of Paul Mosher for 38 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Virginia Bigger, and her grandson Linden Karel Mosher.
Kathy was the heart of her family and loved spending time with her two children, Nicholas and Kassia, and her three granddaughters, Nora Jane, Joy Ling Er, and Johanna Mae. Her love created a strong bond in her family, gifting them with her kindness and a stubborn streak. She loved reading and left her husband the recipient of thousands of books. Kathy was a talented artist with many beautiful paintings in her name. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A gathering for the family will be held privately. She requested cremation and her ashes returned to the ocean.
Please consider donating in her name to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 26, 2020.