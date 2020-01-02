Kathleen Marie "Kathi" (Pratt) Plumlee (1949 - 2019)
  • "Richard and Family, With all our hearts, we are saddened..."
    - Michael Reno
  • "Rick, I pray for peace and comfort for you and your family."
    - Greg Rohloff
  • "Rick-- I was so stunned and sorry to read about Kathi's..."
    - Carol Gaston Munson
  • "Our hearts break at the loss of Kathi, she was very dear..."
    - Don & Betty Adema
Service Information
Colwich Location - Colwich
213 W. Wichita
Colwich, KS
67030
(316)-796-0894
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Lawrence, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Maize Park Cemetery
Maize, KS
View Map
Kathleen "Kathi" (Pratt) Plumlee, 70, went home to Jesus Dec. 29, 2019 at a St. Louis, MO hospital. She had an infectious smile that opened doors to show her heart for others and love for God's Word. She was born on Aug. 24, 1949 to the late William and JoAnn (Neff) Pratt. She married Rick Plumlee on March 9, 1968. She is survived by Rick, children Scott (Tina) Plumlee, Sean (Donnell) Plumlee and Heather Vincent and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gordon Pratt, Kerri Pratt and grandson Jackson Allen Plumlee. Services will be 1 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS with burial to be held at 11 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials established for the children ministries at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS or Family Church, Wichita, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 2, 2020
