Obituary

Katherine Ann O'Connor Bruner was born February 17, 1948 in Gardner, Kansas, and passed on February 23, 2020 at KU Medical Center, following an automobile accident. Kathy grew up in Overland Park, attended Bishop Miege High School, St. Mary College of Leavenworth, and graduated from Wichita State University. Kathy leaves behind her husband of 50 years Dr.Steven Bruner, daughters Jen Mier (David), Katie Soff (Jesse) and beloved grandchildren Anna and Abby Mier and Kellen and Julian Soff. Her family and large extended family were some of her greatest joys.



Kathy was an avid world traveler, accomplished gardener, community activist and Democratic party supporter. She was a Girl Scout leader, ski trip chaperone, and excellent photographer and an avid Jayhawk basketball fan. Kathy served on numerous boards including: Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment, Friends of the Theatre, United Way, Red Cross, Douglas County Medical Alliance, Rotary, and Hearts of Gold Medical Gala.



One of her proudest achievements was serving as co-chair of Clean Air Lawrence, which resulted in an indoor smoking ban in Lawrence the first in the state, which then spread to many other communities. She testified twice for the Kansas Legislature, finally persuading them to pass a Statewide indoor smoking ban.



Kathy and Steve also wrote and co-produced the award-winning documentary of Lawrence history "Lawrence Free State Fortress." It ran for 20 years in the Arden Booth Theatre at the Lawrence Visitor Center for which Kathy was major fund-raiser. The film was seen by every 4th grade class during that period. Kathy was also instrumental in compiling the oral history of Theatre Lawrence in celebration of their 40th Anniversary.



She was so proud of her Irish heritage and marched with the O'Connor family float in the KC St. Patrick's day parade for over 40 years. Even while in a wheelchair one year! She never knew a stranger and definitely had the gift of gab.



Kathy leaves behind siblings Mary Dailey (Tom), Sherri Sobek (Jim), Bill O'Connor, Sheila O'Connor (Gerry Sigmon), Ann Waters (Bill), Kelly Specht (Bob), Trish Orth (Jim), sister-in-law Vickie Louvier, 20 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Kathy loved family gatherings with her 75+ on both sides of the family.



The Visitation will be Friday, February 28th 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at Warren-McElwain Funeral Home at 120 West 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas. The Funeral will be Saturday, February 29th 10:00am at Plymouth Congregational Church, 925 Vermont Street, Lawrence.



Kathy's wish to be an organ donor was fulfilled. Her other wish was for everyone to vote. Donations in her honor may be made to Carl's Cause, 10520 Barton Street, Overland Park, KS 66214, The Lawrence



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Rotary Club Foundation, or Theatre Lawrence.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 26, 2020

