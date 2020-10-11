Karen Lyerla

Karen D. Lyerla, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on September 17,2020. She was born on August 2, 1948, to Dale and Alberta Lyerla. Karen graduated from Shawnee Mission West in 1966, and received a BS (1970) and a MS (1972) degree from the University of Kansas.
She retired from Lawrence High School after 35 years of working with Special Needs students and young adults. She was instrumental in helping regular educators support and accommodate special education students in their classes. Karen's specialty was teaching students writing skills.
Karen's many loves included participation in sports, tennis, travel, watching professional ice skating, working on SMW Class of '66 high school reunions, genealogy, teaching, and her family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Reg Lyerla, and is survived by niece Kristy Acree (Tom), nephew, Brant Lyerla, niece Logan Dean (Spencer) great nieces and nephews.
In Karen's honor contributions can be made to the Karen Dale Lyerla Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Lawrence School Foundation. www.lawrenceschoolsfoundation
Friends and family are invited to meet Thursday, October 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Rumsey-Yost funeral home. A private memorial service will be held Friday, October 16, at 1:00 p.m. with live broadcasting at, https://www.facebook.com/RumseyYostFuneralHomeandCrematory
for friends and family who cannot attend. (Covid 19 restrictions will be in effect.)
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
