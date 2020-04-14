Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Kay Lind died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 12th, 2020.



Karen was born in Moberly, Missouri on April 4, 1940 to Lois Marie (Kingsolver) and Melvyn Wayne Lewis. She attended schools in Kirksville, Brookfield, Kansas City, Missouri and Lawrence, Kansas. She married Ronald Barnes and had two daughters, Kimberly and Melody.



In 1975 she opened Karen's Bridal Shop and took great pride in providing the best possible bridal shopping experience to each of her clients for over 10 years.



Karen loved to travel, read and entertain. She lived in Hawaii for eight years where she thoroughly enjoyed being a beach girl, served as President of the Newcomers Club of Honolulu and helped more brides chose their perfect dress while working in a local bridal shop. When she returned to Lawrence, Karen and her best friend, Nancy Amison, opened an alteration shop, Making it Fit, and worked together for several years. It was soon after her return to Lawrence that she met, and married, the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Lind. Karen and Dick enjoyed over 17 years of happily wedded bliss and adventures, taking many trips and enjoying time with their friends and family.



Karen is survived by her husband, Richard Lind, daughters, Kim (Andy) Booth and Melody Barnes, step-children, Richard (Christol) Lind, Paul (Emily) Lind and Lauri (Paul) Scrivner, grandchildren, Kyle (Liz) Coleman, Victoria (Aaron) Tilden, Halee (Kyle) Young and Chelsey Tuggle, two great grandchildren, Brian Lewis and Chase Coleman and sister-in-law, Sue Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Randy Lewis.



A memorial service will be planned for later this year.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to Visiting Nurses or Trinity Treasures, Trinity Episcopal Church and may be sent in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



