Justin M. Gardner, age 29, of Lawrence, KS, died May 2, 2019. He was born November 14, 1989 in Mesa, AZ, the son of Jim Gardner and Bev Robbins.
Justin worked for many years at Rudy's Pizzeria, Lawrence in many capacities. He also worked for many years at Sun Creations Screen Printing as a Design Artist and Screen Printer. Justin also ran his own Photography Company, Justin Gardner Photography.
Justin has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 15, 2019