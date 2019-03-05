Junior Alvin Maness, 94, of De Soto, KS passed away March 2, 2019 at Medicalodges of Eudora. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thurs., March 7, 2019 at De Soto Baptist Church, 8655 Copeland Way, De Soto, KS 66018. Burial with military honors follows at De Soto Cemetery. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wed., March 6, 2019 also at De Soto Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Medicalodges of Eudora. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Junior was born Feb. 20, 1925 in rural Eudora, KS to Theodore Roosevelt and Mary Ellen (Findley) Maness. He was a 1943 graduate of De Soto High School. Junior was a lifelong area resident. He served in the US Navy during WWII. Junior married Wilma Jean Tripkos on May 11, 1947 in De Soto, KS. They lived in Lawrence, KS for seven years; moving to De Soto in 1956. Junior was a powder explosive inspector at the Sunflower Ordinance Plant for nine years. He later worked as a superintendent and supervisor for E & E Specialties as a display builder. He was a member of De Soto Christian Church as a child and De Soto Baptist Church, the De Soto VFW and the Oddfellows. Junior enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and gardening. He was very proud of the fact that he built his home, a cabin at the lake and a rental house. Junior will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma, son-in-law, Tim Maniez and brother, Robert E. Maness. Junior is survived by his daughters: Debra D. Maniez, De Soto, KS and Mary Gale and husband Hank Kramer, Olathe, KS; four grandchildren: Scott, Tyler, Kelly and Meredith; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 5, 2019