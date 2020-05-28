"June" Murphy
age 85, ret. McBee Systems administrative assistant, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside Services, 1pm, Sat, Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, KS. Masks will be provided and social distancing will be encouraged so all can participate as they are comfortable. Preceded by parents, Walter and Faye (Phillips) Harding, infant sister; brothers, Clyde and Gaylan Harding. Survivors: husband, Dean; sons, Michael (Jane) Murphy of Phoenix, AZ, Patrick (Vickie) Murphy of Overland Park; daughters, Kathleen Burbach of Derby, Deana (Tracey) Stroer of Wichita; brothers, John Harding of Emporia, Wendell Harding of Tularosa, NM; grandchildren, Kimberly Sykes, Jaime Zufelt, Jessica Murphy, Dustin Murphy, Megan Pruitt, Holly Burbach, Spencer Stroer; great-grandchildren, Levi Burbach, Freddy Pruitt, Scott and Addison Sykes. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Harvest Community Church,8340 W. 21st St, Wichita, KS 67205 or Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater, in charge of arrangements. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Clinton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Deana I loved your mom! My mom and I would visit after my dad passed away. Fond memories of the good old days. Give your dad my love. - Joni Williams Bush
Joni Bush
Friend
