Julie A (Bolton) Nieder, 80 passed away on January 28th, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1957.
She married her one and only love, Raymond E. Nieder on February 5th, 1958. Raymond died February 1st, 2008.
After raising her children she worked at Raney's Drug Store, US Bank, and the Shelter.
Julie was an avid KU Basketball fan, loving and devoted mother, and especially loved her role as Grandma (G-Ma/Kansas Grandma) and Great Grandma. She will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her sister Linda (Bill) Lawrence, her children, Mike (Sheri) Nieder, Brad (Lisa) Nieder, Teri Amyx, Shari (Skip) Soukup, her 12 grandchildren, Jerod Nieder, Mandy (Caleb) Ausmus, Brityn (Steve) Summers, Rachel Amyx, Taeler Nieder, Sydney Nieder, Cale (fiance Ashley) Nieder, Kendall Nieder, Connor Soukup, Chad Nieder, Parker Soukup, Mackenzie Nieder, And her great grandchildren Enzo and Sloan Summers and Easton Ausmus, and her dear nephew, Jeff (Tracy)Stine and their son Ethan Stine and her dear niece Kris Stine.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 7th from 6:00pm-7:30pm at Rumsey Yost Funeral Home.
In honor of her love for KU basketball a Celebration of Life will be held at the Eldridge Hotel in the Big Six room during the KU game on Saturday February 8th from 11:00am-2:00pm.
Donations can be made in honor of Julie Nieder online to The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at http://give.reeve.org/fundraiser/2544831
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 2, 2020