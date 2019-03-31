Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliana Bartelli. View Sign

Juliana "Julie" Bartelli, 97, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Oakview Estates Residential Care in Frontenac, Kansas. She was born December 27, 1921 in Capaldo, Kansas to Joseph and Delphine Geldhof Fiorucci. She attended grade school in Capaldo and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1938. She studied nursing at Fort Scott Mercy Hospital.



She married Adolph Bartelli on April 26, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. They were the first couple married in the church. In 1944 she moved to Pittsburg after living in Olathe and Kansas City while her husband trained at the Olathe Naval Air Station and served his country during World War II.



During her years in Pittsburg she was active in the St. Mary's Parent-Teacher Association and was a school library volunteer at the school. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary, AARP and the YMCA. In 1978 she and her husband moved to Frontenac where she belonged to Sacred Heart Parish and was a member of the church council, Altar Society. Adoration chapel, Rosary group, and Faith & Light support group for adults with disabilities. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel/Via Christi Auxiliary, an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita, Mt. Carmel Legacy, PATH, St. Paul's Widows and Widowers, Crestwood Country Club, and National Active and Retired Federal Employees. She moved to Oakview Estates in November 2015.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Delphine Laderer, brother Paul Fiorucci, son-in-law Richard Anthony, and step-brothers Adolph, Dino, Levio, Rinaldo and John Spigarelli. Survivors include daughters Diana Carlin (Joe Pierron) of Lawrence, Kansas; Debra Bartelli (John Kaltner) of Memphis, Tennessee; and Denise Anthony of Sanford, Florida; son-in-law Wayne Laderer, Asbury, Mo; grandchildren John Laderer (Amy), Asbury, MO; Carol Boren (Bill) Hickory, TX; Julia LeBoeuf (Ryan), Oviedo, Florida; six great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Fiorucci; nieces Donita Ford Barone (Jim), Jenelle Ford Anselmi (Terry), Paula Fiorucci (Michael Hughes) and Lisa Fiorucci, nephew Dana Fiorucci (Diana); several step-nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and cousins Rinaldo Geldhof and Dora Mae Meehan.



Rosary is scheduled on Sunday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Frontenac; the family will receive visitors following the rosar. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Frontenac. A lunch will follow in the Parish Hall. A private graveside service will take place at Fort Scott National Cemetery on Tuesday.



The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to either the Adolph and Juliana Bartelli Scholarship Fund at Pittsburg State University in care of the PSU Foundation or Oakview Estates Activity Fund through the Bedene Funeral Home, Arma, Kansas or directly to Oakview.

517 E. Washington

Arma , KS 66712

