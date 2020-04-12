Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Inverarity. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Judy K. Inverarity, 63, Lawrence, will be held at a later date. Judy passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.



Judy Inverarity was born June 6, 1956 in Salina, KS and moved to Lawrence in 1969 with her parents Dareld & Martha (Rudolph) Albright and older brother Gary. She attended South Junior High, then graduated from Lawrence High School in 1974. Judy earned a BA in Accounting from The University of Kansas in 1978.



Judy married her loving and devoted soulmate John Inverarity in 1987. Together they opened a business that would prove to become cherished by the community, even after its close 27 years later.



While serving Lawrence as dedicated entrepreneurs, Judy and John always made time to do all that they love before their retirement in 2019. Along with their four daughters, Judy and John spent summers exploring, hiking, camping, bicycling, canoeing, and mushroom hunting. The Inverarity family made epic trips to remote Colorado each summer to take time away from civilization and to truly enjoy family and nature.



Though Judy's family is spread across the Midwest, she was a true matriarch by leading the family in connecting regularly. You could always count on her to attend your western Kansas wedding or a local wine night. She was always eager for her next Michigan road trip to see her grandchildren who she loved very much: Shelby, Hunter, Braxson, Raegen, and Charleigh



If you knew Judy then you knew her unrelentingly positive attitude. We will always remember her patience, love, intuition, and guidance. She had a way of knowing.



Her character and personality manifested into a lifetime of public service. With the Girl Scouts organization at the forefront; Judy dedicated her entire life to serving her community. Over her lifetime, she was a mom, a co-leader, a troop leader, and a treasurer. She has probably told you before, "once a Girl Scout, always a Girl Scout." Long after her girls were grown, she remained a strong presence in her local Girl Scout council and at Hidden Valley.



Judy fiercely fought colorectal cancer until 8:44pm, Sunday, April 5th. She wants everyone to know that getting a regular colonoscopy can save their life. The family asks that you take this advice to heart.



Judy is survived by her husband John Inverarity and four daughters: Daniel and Brandy (Inverarity) Allen, Gerrick and Samantha (Inverarity) Baize, Marcus and Nicole (Davis) Moilanen, and Taylor Inverarity. Father and Mother Dareld and Martha (Rudolph) Albright. Brother Gary and his wife Mary and their 3 sons Mike, Mark and Greg, along with their wives and children.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to Judy's beloved Hidden Valley in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



