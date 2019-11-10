Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Blackshire. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass for Judith E. (Morris) Blackshire of Lawrence, Kansas will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. She passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living in Lawrence. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston at a later date.



Judy was born on November 17, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of James Roswell Eckstrom and Ruth Josephine Laws. She grew up in Staunton and Roanoke, Virginia and graduated from Longwood College in Farmville, Virginia. She moved to Charleston, West Virginia in 1959 and to Lawrence, Kansas in 2018.



She was a retired teacher from Montrose Elementary School in Charleston with forty-one years of service. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers' Honorary, a member of the Charleston Women's Club, and a long time member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.



In Lawrence she was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Empty Nesters, and The New Generation Society of Lawrence.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Blackshire in 2018. Survivors include her sister, Rosalind (Glenn) Willey of Lawrence, a nephew, Scott (Jennifer) Willey of Fairfax, Virginia, and three nieces: Karen Willey (Scott Eudaly) of Lawrence, Sheila (Colin) Willey Hannon of Santa Cruz, California, and Sister Maria Canisius of Chicago, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Visiting Nurses and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



