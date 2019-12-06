Graveside services for Juanita Carletta (Glenn) Redmond, Lawrence will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. She died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at LMH Health.
Juanita was born June 29, 1953 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of John Charles and Estrella Carballeira Glenn.
She attended Washburn University.
She worked as a bookkeeper for The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Lawrence and was currently working for the Internal Revenue Service.
She married Michael L. Redmond on March 26, 1982 in Prairie Village, KS. He preceded her in death September 4, 2013.
Survivors include her children, Julia Nicole Redmond, Lawrence; Juanita's stepchildren, Deanna Redmond Kimbley, Olathe, KS, Michael J. Redmond, and wife, Jenny, Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren, Shoshone, Colton, Joanna, Hunter, Mallory, Maggie, Jaeda; and two sisters, Jacqueline Glenn Krug, Chicago, IL and Estrella Glenn Smith, Overland Park, KS.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary.
The family suggests memorials in her name to Juanita Redmond Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 6, 2019