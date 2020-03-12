Juanita Diehl (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Diehl.
Service Information
Prichard-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home
217 West Broadway
Excelsior Springs, MO
64024
(816)-630-3131
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Ottawa, KS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Juanita M. Diehl, age 77, of Lawson, Missouri, passed Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held 1pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas.

Juanita was born on November 14th, 1942.

Juanita worked at Raasch Western Wear in Lawrence, KS.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles Raasch.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Diehl) Hastings and husband Dale; son, Darrin Paul and wife Tracie; grandchildren, Kassandra Murray; Hailie and Hannah Paul, Cody Hasting, Melissa Lehman.

Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO. 816-630-3131
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.