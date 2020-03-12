Juanita M. Diehl, age 77, of Lawson, Missouri, passed Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held 1pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas.
Juanita was born on November 14th, 1942.
Juanita worked at Raasch Western Wear in Lawrence, KS.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles Raasch.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Diehl) Hastings and husband Dale; son, Darrin Paul and wife Tracie; grandchildren, Kassandra Murray; Hailie and Hannah Paul, Cody Hasting, Melissa Lehman.
Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO. 816-630-3131
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 12, 2020