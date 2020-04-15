Joyce Whitson (1935 - 2020)
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS
66502
(785)-539-7481
Obituary
Joyce M. Whitson, age 84, died on Friday April 10, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills-Scenic House, Manhattan, KS.

She was born on June 22, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Vernal & Mary (Phillips) Grieder.

Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan, Kansas.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 15, 2020
