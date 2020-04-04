Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Joyce worked for twelve years at Kansas Power & Light and then for twelve years as a clerk at the Baker University Bookstore until her retirement in 2013.



On July 8, 1966 Joyce was united in marriage to Jim Mitchell at Ives Capel Methodist Church in Baldwin City. They shared fifty-three years of loving marriage together.



Joyce was a very artist soul. She spent much of her free time working on photography or stained glass or even ceramics and occasionally sketching. As long as her artist mind was at work, Joyce was happy. She also spent many hours in her garden, tending to her flowers and her vegetables. She also enjoyed traveling, often times for girl trips with her mother and sisters or traveling with her best friend Cat. She also enjoyed doing Falun Gong (



She is survived by her husband, Jim Mitchell, of the home; daughter, Kerrie Mitchell, Las Vegas, NV; two sons, Greg Mitchell and Marne, Baldwin City, KS Brad Mitchell and his wife, Denise, Hotchkiss, CO; three sisters, Janell Pritchard and her husband, Doug, Yuma, AZ, Judy Chaney and her husband, Doug, Buena Vista, CO, Jill Ausherman and her husband, David, Dallas, TX; her mother, Dorothy Puckett; seven grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell, Brady Mitchell, Morgyn Sheldon and her husband, Lee, Bradley Mitchell, Dalton Mitchell, Mandy Thomas, Kristan Kelley; and three great grandchildren with one on the way.



She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Puckett.



Memorial services will be held at a later date when Coronavirus precautions are no longer in effect. Memorial contributions can be made to in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.

