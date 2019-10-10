Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of life services for Joyce Turner Hoffman, Lawrence, will be held at First United Methodist Church, 11 AM, Monday, October 14, private inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery for the family.



Joyce Hoffman passed away peacefully, October 6, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge.



She was born Joyce Marion Turner, August 30, 1926 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Charles and Lulu Turner.



Joyce was raised and attended Ethan, South Dakota schools and Dakota Wesleyan University and spent her early career as a school teacher.



She married Gerhart "Gary" Hoffman on June 20, 1948 at First United Methodist, Mitchell, South Dakota. To this union five Children were born and they celebrated sixty-four years of marriage until Gary's passing in 2012.



In 1963 they relocated to Lawrence, KS where Joyce was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, and on various boards and committees within the church.



Joyce grew up as an only child and her desire was always to have a large family. That desire for a large family blossomed and her unconditional love to all of her children, grand children and great grand children was her focus throughout her life. Her most cherished times were with her family, celebrating the Holidays.



Survivors include her daughter, Becki Barnhart and Mark Eggold of Ottawa,KS., sons Jeff Hoffman and wife Sarah, David Scot Hoffman and wife Donna, Craig Hoffman and Anita Sotomayor, and her da- ughter Kim Krannawitter and husband Kevin, along with fourteen grand- children and nineteen great grandchildren.



The family will greet friends at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 3-4:30, Sunday, October 13. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.



