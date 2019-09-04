Joy Lou Dryden, age 80 of Lawrence, Kansas passed away August 30, 2019 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. A memorial visitation will be held 11-1PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Wilson's Funeral Home in Wellsville. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Dryden Memorial Fund in care of Wilson's, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.



Joy Lou Dryden was born July 7, 1939 in rural Miami county near Antioch, the daughter of Lloyd and Auda (Salmon) McDaniel. She grew up in Miami County and graduated from Wellsville High School in 1957. Joy married Forrest W. Dryden November 29, 1957 at the Wellsville United Methodist church. They shared 62 years of marriage before her passing. Joy was a homemaker in her younger years but later opened Joy Lou Antiques in Lawrence. She owned and operated the business with her husband for over 30 years. She also worked with her daughter to run her business as well, L. I. Homegoods in Lawrence. Joy was a caregiver all of her life and loved her family.



Joy is survived by her husband of the home; daughter, Susan E. (Darren) Cook of Lawrence; brother, Tommy (Virginia) McDaniel of Osawatomie; grandsons, Dustin A. Cook and Derek R. Cook, both of Lawrence. She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Douglas W. Dryden (1959).

