JOSEPH TUBBS, JR. was born November 8, 1948 in Murphy, Mississippi to Joseph Tubbs, Sr., and Vivian Lee (Galloway) Tubbs. He was the oldest of 15 children. He was the oldest grandchild of his paternal grandparents--Llevyon and Susie (Sims) Tubbs and the second oldest grandchild of his maternal grandparents--Molester and Leanna (Turnipseed) Galloway. Joseph was affectionately called Bud by family and friends.



In the early 1960's, Bud relocated to Lawrence, Kansas to live with his grandparents. As a teen, he got a job earning 85 cents an hour and was able to save $600 to help his family relocate to Kansas in 1965. At that time, $600 was a lot of money. In 1969, after graduating from Lawrence High School, he went to Boise, Idaho to attend diesel mechanic school for two years.



After diesel mechanic school, Bud joined extended family and friends and moved to California. Joseph worked for Bell Salvage Yard in Compton, California for almost 40 years as a mechanic. He also ran a small business as a mechanic from his home in Long Beach, California. He co-owned two gas stations with childhood friends, and sold them in 1974. He also was co-owner of several semi-trucks and ran his own trucking business.



He was married to Janette Tubbs. They later divorced. Consequently, Joseph and Wilhemina (Mena) McElroy were together over 30 years in a common law marriage. No children were born to this union. Joseph was self-employed until the illness of his wife, when he became her devoted caretaker up until his passing.



Joseph died on November 3, 2019, in Compton, California. He was preceded in death by one infant son, his father, Joseph Tubbs, Sr.; his sister, Gloria D. Tubbs; and four brothers: Ronnie Tubbs, David Tubbs, ST Tubbs, and Larry E. Tubbs.



Everyone who met and knew Bud said he was a very nice person and was always helpful to others, whether fixing their cars, putting new tires on their vehicles, or helping to feed them. He was always trying to help others and was greatly appreciated, and he will be missed.



He is survived by Mena, his common law wife; his mother, Vivian Lee Tubbs; four sisters: Mattie Adelaja (Agboola) of Texas, Vivian D. Nelson (Harold) of Kansas, Dorothy A. Hall (Gary) of Kansas and Jacqueline Tubbs; five brothers: Huey P. Tubbs (Faye) of Kansas, Timothy Tubbs (Yvonne) of Maryland, Michael L Tubbs (Barbara) of Kansas, Johnny Ray Tubbs (Esther) of Virginia and James E. Tubbs of Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles family and friends.



The Memorial Celebration of life will be held at Victory Bible Church of God: 1942 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66046 on Friday, December 6, 2019 - 11:00 A.M. His brother, Minister Michael Tubbs will facilitate the service. Baucom's Life Celebration & Cremation Services of St. Louis, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.

