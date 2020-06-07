The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and loss with the death of our baby boy, Jonathan Andrew Billig on June 2, 2020. He was a much anticipated member of our family and his sister Abigail was delighted to have a sibling. However he was too bright a star and wasn't ready for this world. He will forever be in our hearts.
He leaves behind his loving family: Parents Shane and Kyla Billig, Sister Abigail Chester, Maternal Grandparents Karen and Kurt Dieffenbach and Steven and Jodi Adams, Paternal Grandparents Karla and Allen Williams and Doug and Esther Billig, numerous Great-Grandparents, several Aunts and Uncles and other loving family and friends.
We want to thank the doctors and nurses at the KU Medical Center and particularly Dr. Winchester and RN Lauren Galvin for the support and care during this difficult time.
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 7, 2020.