Jon Alfred Blubaugh died peacefully at home in Lawrence at the age of 80.



Jon is survived by his children Katherine Blubaugh of Minneapolis, MN, Karen Evans (John) of Mooresville, NC, Carol Zoellner (Win) of Lake Quivira, KS, and Michael Blubaugh (Lori) of Prairie Village, KS, grandchildren Brian, Alissa, Mallory, Jennifer, Kelsey, Morgan, Adam, Eric and Caroline and great grandchildren Emery, Audrey, Wilson and Rosie.



He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Lamb Blubaugh in February of this year and is missed by step children, Dana Magnusson, and Don and David Lamb. He was also preceded in death by his wife Jeanne Sudermann Blubaugh and is missed by stepsons Mike and Mark Sudermann. In addition, he was proceeded in death by his son, Jon Allan Blubaugh, parents Alfred and Pauline and brothers Sid and Jim.



Jon was born on December 7, 1938 in Electra, TX to Alfred and Pauline Blubaugh. After losing his father at age ten, they moved to Wichita where he and his brothers were raised by their Mom. He was a standout football player at St. Mary's High School in Wichita, KS, where he graduated in 1956. He attended El Dorado Community College on a football scholarship then went on to Wichita State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. He received his Master's degree in Speech Communication from the University of Kansas in 1963 and then went on to earn his PhD in 1966. After Assistant Professor positions at Bowling Green State University, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Kansas, he became a full professor at the University of Kansas in 1977. He wrote a ground breaking interracial communication text book, Crossing Difference, which was well respected and used nationwide. He was the Director of the Undergraduate program in the Communications Studies Department at KU where he developed the curriculum for the program. He also developed extensive continuing education programs for government and corporate use. He was a beloved and respected teacher and research colleague for over three decades.



He was married to Marilyn Young from 1958 to 1978 and was blessed with five children. Jon loved his family and was intensely proud of his children, their work ethic and accomplishments.



After many years, he married his former high school classmate, Janet Linden Lamb and spent his final 35 years with her. He loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Asia, Europe, Alaska, Central American, and the Caribbean. He was also an accomplished sailor with adventures on Lake Superior, the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Coast. He had a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious laugh and endeared himself to many. He never met a home improvement project he wouldn't try, and he particularly loved having his children work at his side. He loved his 9 grandchildren and traveled to many events and celebrations over the years.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jon Blubaugh Memorial Scholarship at KU Endowment in honor of his son, Jon. The scholarship benefits Lawrence area high school students attending The University of Kansas. The family would like to thank the Apple Care staff for their companionship and compassionate care and Douglas County Visiting Nurses for their support and assistance. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home with a reception immediately following at Lawrence Country Club.



