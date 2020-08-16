John Wilkinson

John Ercy Wilkinson was born on July 28, 1931 in his home in Cherryvale, Kansas. . He went to the Hospital on July 27th and passed away August 8th at 2:50am.
John grew up in Cherryvale. In fact, the town practically reared him. John had a number of jobs including a large paper route along which he regularly collected cinnamon rolls and cookies. He also worked carrying luggage from one station to another until his love of talking too much caused 10 others to show up and take the work.
John had a great love for sports, especially basketball and baseball. One story stated that he won a game with a three-point shot from the far side of the center line. He also pitched in a baseball game to Mickey Mantle (and Mickey hit one off of him)!
In 1951 it was his turn to go to KU. This was the summer of the big flood. He had a dorm scholarship but the dorm wasn't built yet. Instead, John was put in a gym annex and then to a space located under the stadium. It was a long, muddy walk to meals and classes. The next year he got a room and a job at the Faculty Club. There he met a freshman named Marianne Anderson. They got married in 1957 and were married for 63 years.
After finishing his law degree, John and Marianne moved to Topeka. He became a research attorney for the Kansas Supreme Court and a law clerk to Judge George Templar. He formed the law firm Waggener, Wilkinson and Wigglesworth. He lectured on appellate procedure at the Washburn University Law School. He owned and operated Burger King in Topeka which he was given in payment for legal work. He argued a case before the US Supreme Court. It dealt with rights of indigent defendants. He won the case.
In 1990 he moved to Hollis Renewal Center in Wyandotte County. Here he started the volunteer program. He provided much of the foundation for the growth and success of Hollis. In 2000 they moved to Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife, Marianne, Brother in law Max Van Doren(Faye), Sister in law Jeri Anderson(Jim Anderson) and his three sons Tom, George & Dan. He was active in downtown Rotary and Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may go to Hollis Renewal Center, 11414 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66111 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1245 New Hampshire St #3399, Lawrence, KS 66044. The gathering and memorial will be August 29th from 1-5pm with services at 3pm at the Lawrence Arboretum. For the complete obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
