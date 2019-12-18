passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, age 71, in Billings, MT. Father to three boys: Timothy Scott of Virginia; Marc Shrimplin of Texas; and Cole Shrimplin of Florida. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and sister Shirley. Survived by his sisters, Sharon Huffman of Kansas and Betty Stinson of Oklahoma. Avid member of CMA in Billings and embraced his Jayhawk roots. His heart was in the Montana mountains, making it home for nearly 25 years. A celebration of his life will be held at North Lawrence Christian Church, 647 Elm Street, Lawrence, KS on Dec. 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 18, 2019