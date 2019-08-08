A memorial service for John Larry Scruggs, 63, Baldwin City, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Mr. Scruggs died August 5, 2019, at LMH Health.
He was born September 6, 1955, in New Castle, Wyoming, the son of John L and Doris Jeffries Scruggs. After high school he attended a trade school and became a machinist.
Mr. Scruggs served in the United States Marines towards the end of the Vietnam War. He worked as a dryer operator for ICL Performance Products. He was an employee of ICL for 28 years and served as a union member.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on cars. He was a scout leader, bee keeper, and loving grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Lena Scruggs of Lawrence; son, Cameron Scruggs of Lawrence; daughters, Nadia Scruggs of Baldwin City, Mindy Holcombe and husband Matt of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Pamela Cooper of Ft. Collins, Colorado; sister-in-laws, Cathy Scruggs and Veruschka Frolow of Lawrence; grandchildren, Winn Scruggs, Jovi Holcombe, Marlee Holcombe, Henly Holcombe, and Stevie Holcombe, and many surviving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Scruggs; and sister, Vickie Scruggs.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the , sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 8, 2019