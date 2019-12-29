Graveside inurnment for John M. Schlicher, 62, Lawrence, will be 2:30 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
He passed away December 27, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
John was born in Waukegan Illinois on January 15, 1957. He was employed at Smuckers Pet Foods in Lawrence, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife Tammy of 36 years of Lawrence, Kansas, Mother Miriam Madrid, sisters Rebecca Crissey and Michelle Madrid all of Arlington, Texas. In Laws Harold Torneden, Monte (Sarah) Torneden all of Lawrence and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 29, 2019