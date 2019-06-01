Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Racy Jr.. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Racy Jr. passed away on May 28th, 2019, at the age of 82. John was born on June 23rd, 1936, in West Mineral, Kansas, to John W. Racy Sr. & Mary May Brynds Racy.



John graduated from West Mineral High School in 1954. He received his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Pittsburg State University and a master's degree in Education from the University of Kansas. John taught mathematics at Lawrence High School for numerous years, worked at Amaco Company until 1996, and spent his last years working at Matrix Company. John married his first wife Wilma Racy in 1966 and remained married until Wilma's death in 1997. In 1999, John married his second wife Larysa (Ostroverkha) Racy and had three children. John was preceded in death by his father and mother John and Mary Racy, his three brothers Donald Racy, Bill Racy, and Melvin Racy, and his first wife Wilma Racy. John is survived by his current wife Larysa Racy, his three children John I. Racy, Anthony Racy, and Sophia Racy, and many nieces and nephews. He was greatly and deeply loved and will be missed intensely by his family and by those who knew him. He will never be forgotten. Memorial services for John W. Racy will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Racy, Jr. Memorial Fund for his children and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to



