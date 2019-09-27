Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mullens. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Adams Alumni Center 1266 Oread Avenue Lawrence , KS View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for John Edward Mullens, 70, Lawrence, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Inurnment will be held at Pioneer Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas at a future date. John passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.



John was born February 4, 1949 in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of John Woodrow and Florence Irene (Endsley) Mullens.



John was a Police Officer for the University of Kansas for 33 years. He served initially as a security officer and advanced to patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, Coordinator of Security and Safety, and Assistant Director of Public Safety.



John was a member of numerous organizations, such as the Fraternal Order of Police, Douglas County Emergency Preparedness Board, Douglas County Arson Squad, Lawrence Fire Code Appeals Board, and the National Information Officers Association.



He graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1973.



He married his wife, Linda, on September 17, 1989 in Lawrence, Kansas and they just celebrated 30 years of marriage.



Survivors include his wife, Linda; children: Annette (Wyatt) Braaten, Gwendolyn (Joseph) Alden, Jess (Brittany) Mullens, and Jeffrey Osborne; ten grandchildren: Sydney Braaten, Hagan Braaten, Rachel Braaten, Kyle Braaten, Eleanor Alden, Allyson Alden, Ensley Alden, Abigail Mullens, Taylor Osborne, and Zander Osborne; one, great-grandson, Asher Kapelson; and sister, Jo Ellen (Stan) Werremeyer.



The family will greet friends from 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. A reception will be held at the Adams Alumni Center, 1266 Oread Avenue, Lawrence, KS 66045 at 11:30 a.m. following the funeral service.



Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Lawrence Humane Society, Blue Santa, KU Endowment, or Theatre Lawrence and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



