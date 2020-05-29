John V. Hughes Jr. , age 73, of Alamo, Texas (formerly of Lawrence, Ks) passed away May 15, 2020 at



the Villages in McAllen, Texas due to complications from Diabetes.



John was born October 13, 1946 in Yuma, Arizona the son of John V. and Neva L. Hughes.



John was united in marriage to Dorene K. Willis on March 30, 1969 in Lawrence, Ks. They had one son John H. Hughes. They later divorced.



After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1965 John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. After basic training at Camp Pendleton in California he was deployed to Vietnam in January 1967 serving 13 months. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal.



After returning home from the service John started his working career with the Lawrence Postal Service. John was the downtown mail carrier most of his career. He retired in 2005 after 36 years of service.



After retiring John moved to Alamo, Texas where he could enjoy the warm weather year around. He loved his Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs....flying their flags on all game days. He also enjoyed RC car racing.



John was preceded in death by his father John V. Hughes Sr. in May 2012.



Survived by his mother, Neva L. Hughes (resident of Briarcliff Nursing Home in Mcallen, Tx.), son, John H. Hughes, Lawrence, Ks., sister, Bette (Tarry) Freeman, Alamo, Tx., brother, Tom (Annette) Hughes, Alamo, Tx., nieces, Alise (Kyle) Hopkins, Lawrence, Ks., Angie (Chris Moore) Hughes, Lawrence, Ks., great nephew, Parker Hopkins, Lawrence, Ks., great nieces, Emily Hopkins, Lawrence, Ks., Annabelle Moore, Lawrence, Ks.



No services are planned



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store