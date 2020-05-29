John Hughes
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John V. Hughes Jr. , age 73, of Alamo, Texas (formerly of Lawrence, Ks) passed away May 15, 2020 at

the Villages in McAllen, Texas due to complications from Diabetes.

John was born October 13, 1946 in Yuma, Arizona the son of John V. and Neva L. Hughes.

John was united in marriage to Dorene K. Willis on March 30, 1969 in Lawrence, Ks. They had one son John H. Hughes. They later divorced.

After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1965 John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. After basic training at Camp Pendleton in California he was deployed to Vietnam in January 1967 serving 13 months. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal.

After returning home from the service John started his working career with the Lawrence Postal Service. John was the downtown mail carrier most of his career. He retired in 2005 after 36 years of service.

After retiring John moved to Alamo, Texas where he could enjoy the warm weather year around. He loved his Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs....flying their flags on all game days. He also enjoyed RC car racing.

John was preceded in death by his father John V. Hughes Sr. in May 2012.

Survived by his mother, Neva L. Hughes (resident of Briarcliff Nursing Home in Mcallen, Tx.), son, John H. Hughes, Lawrence, Ks., sister, Bette (Tarry) Freeman, Alamo, Tx., brother, Tom (Annette) Hughes, Alamo, Tx., nieces, Alise (Kyle) Hopkins, Lawrence, Ks., Angie (Chris Moore) Hughes, Lawrence, Ks., great nephew, Parker Hopkins, Lawrence, Ks., great nieces, Emily Hopkins, Lawrence, Ks., Annabelle Moore, Lawrence, Ks.

No services are planned

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 29, 2020
Semper Fi, John
Tim Gjellstad
Tim Gjellstad
Classmate
May 29, 2020
Very sorry to hear of John's passing. He was a wonderful co-worker and friend for many years at the post office.
andy tuttle
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved