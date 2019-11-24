Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gutschenritter. View Sign Service Information Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore , MO 64083 (816)-322-5278 Send Flowers Obituary

John N. Gutschenritter, age 85, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.



John was born on November 26, 1933, at home in Boyle, Kansas. He was the son of John Rudolph and Mabel Irene (Fulton) Gutschenritter and the younger brother of sisters Mary Alice and Irene. After graduating from Valley Falls high school, John furthered his education at Baker University and UMKC, earning his DDS. He began practicing dentistry in1961, first in Ottawa and then in Larned, Kansas, before retiring in 1990.



In the summer of 1958 in Baldwin City, Kansas, John was joined in marriage with his wife, Sharon, on June 22. Together they were blessed with two children, Debbie and Jeff (John J.). As a family they enjoyed sailing, snow skiing and a multitude of civic, school and church activities.



After retiring, he and Sharon built a country home between Baldwin and Eudora. At "the farm," he raised horses, collected antique farm machinery, was an avid woodworker and cherished the time spent with his family. He and Sharon also enjoyed participating in alumni activities and events at Baker University. A very spiritual individual, John produced many writings* from his studies.



John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Alice (Scarlett).



He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Sharon; daughter Debbie Freeman (Ron); son Jeff (Cynthia); sister Irene Marsi; four granddaughters and their spouses; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews – all greatly loved.



In lieu of flowers, John and his family suggest memorial contributions be given to "The Irene Marsi, John and Sharon Gutschenritter Endowed Fund for Science" at Baker University (P.O. Box 65, Baldwin City, KS 66006) or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care (



*John would be honored to have his writings shared. To request a copy of "Moments with God," please contact Debbie Freeman at



Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

John N. Gutschenritter, age 85, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.John was born on November 26, 1933, at home in Boyle, Kansas. He was the son of John Rudolph and Mabel Irene (Fulton) Gutschenritter and the younger brother of sisters Mary Alice and Irene. After graduating from Valley Falls high school, John furthered his education at Baker University and UMKC, earning his DDS. He began practicing dentistry in1961, first in Ottawa and then in Larned, Kansas, before retiring in 1990.In the summer of 1958 in Baldwin City, Kansas, John was joined in marriage with his wife, Sharon, on June 22. Together they were blessed with two children, Debbie and Jeff (John J.). As a family they enjoyed sailing, snow skiing and a multitude of civic, school and church activities.After retiring, he and Sharon built a country home between Baldwin and Eudora. At "the farm," he raised horses, collected antique farm machinery, was an avid woodworker and cherished the time spent with his family. He and Sharon also enjoyed participating in alumni activities and events at Baker University. A very spiritual individual, John produced many writings* from his studies.John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Alice (Scarlett).He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Sharon; daughter Debbie Freeman (Ron); son Jeff (Cynthia); sister Irene Marsi; four granddaughters and their spouses; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews – all greatly loved.In lieu of flowers, John and his family suggest memorial contributions be given to "The Irene Marsi, John and Sharon Gutschenritter Endowed Fund for Science" at Baker University (P.O. Box 65, Baldwin City, KS 66006) or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care ( kchospice.org/donation ).*John would be honored to have his writings shared. To request a copy of "Moments with God," please contact Debbie Freeman at [email protected] Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278 Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close