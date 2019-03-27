John Galloway, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Lawrence, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 am- 11:00am with funeral services following at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Victory Bible Church: 1942 Massachusetts (Lawrence). Please visit Mr. Galloway's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 27, 2019