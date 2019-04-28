John Demos (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
John H. Demos, 79, of Olathe, formerly of Lawrence, passed away April 25, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Advent Lutheran Church, 11800 151st Street, Olathe, KS. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lawrence, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 28, 2019
