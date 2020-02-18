Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home 730 Western Hts Overbrook , KS 66524 (785)-665-7141 Visitation 10:00 AM Overbrook United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Overbrook United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Ulice Butel, 90, of Overbrook, KS passed away February 15, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS. He was born July 2, 1929 in Topeka, KS the son of Floyd Charles Butel and Bernice (Humbert) Butel. John was a lifelong Overbrook resident, graduating from Overbrook Rural High School with the class of 1947.



John was a farmer in the Overbrook area his entire adult life. It was a profession that was as much a love as it was work, having been in partnership with both his father Floyd, then later his son Larry. He was always interested in the weather and how it was treating the land. If it rained he was always interested in how much and when more was on its way even in his recent time at Brookside. He also helped to organize, and then managed Rural Water District #5 of Osage County from its beginning in 1970 until he retired in 2004.



John was drafted and served in the Army during the



On March 18, 1956, John was united in marriage to Martha L. Betz at the First United Methodist Church in Topeka, KS. They shared sixty-two years loving of marriage until her passing in November 2018.



John was a member of the Overbrook United Methodist Church, Osage County Gideons, Ridgeway Lodge #62, and the American Legion Post #239 of Overbrook. He also served for several decades on the Board of the Kansas State Bank and the Farmers Co-Op of Overbrook and Lawrence. John was an important and active member in the Overbrook community and will be greatly missed.



John and Martha loved their trips. From Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Alaska to Mexico to Italy, they loved to see the world together, especially on their many cruises. They also were blessed to spend many trips in the country visiting their family, especially their many trips to see their grandchildren.



John is survived by his three sons, John L. Butel and his wife, Stephanie, West Des Moines, IA, Larry W. Butel and his wife, Boni, Overbrook, KS, James A. Butel and his wife, Chellie, Arnold, MO; one sister, Janet Butel-Graham, Houston, TX; and seven grandchildren, Bryan, Tyler, Brock, Gabriel, Abigail, Juliette, and Vivienne.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sue Ann Butel; and three brothers, Floyd Charles Butel, Jr., Donald A. Butel, and Robert W. Butel.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. Family will receive friends for a visitation prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook American Legion Post #239 or Overbrook United Methodist Church sent in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through

John Ulice Butel, 90, of Overbrook, KS passed away February 15, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS. He was born July 2, 1929 in Topeka, KS the son of Floyd Charles Butel and Bernice (Humbert) Butel. John was a lifelong Overbrook resident, graduating from Overbrook Rural High School with the class of 1947.John was a farmer in the Overbrook area his entire adult life. It was a profession that was as much a love as it was work, having been in partnership with both his father Floyd, then later his son Larry. He was always interested in the weather and how it was treating the land. If it rained he was always interested in how much and when more was on its way even in his recent time at Brookside. He also helped to organize, and then managed Rural Water District #5 of Osage County from its beginning in 1970 until he retired in 2004.John was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War . His typing skills allowed him to leave the field and become a company clerk.On March 18, 1956, John was united in marriage to Martha L. Betz at the First United Methodist Church in Topeka, KS. They shared sixty-two years loving of marriage until her passing in November 2018.John was a member of the Overbrook United Methodist Church, Osage County Gideons, Ridgeway Lodge #62, and the American Legion Post #239 of Overbrook. He also served for several decades on the Board of the Kansas State Bank and the Farmers Co-Op of Overbrook and Lawrence. John was an important and active member in the Overbrook community and will be greatly missed.John and Martha loved their trips. From Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Alaska to Mexico to Italy, they loved to see the world together, especially on their many cruises. They also were blessed to spend many trips in the country visiting their family, especially their many trips to see their grandchildren.John is survived by his three sons, John L. Butel and his wife, Stephanie, West Des Moines, IA, Larry W. Butel and his wife, Boni, Overbrook, KS, James A. Butel and his wife, Chellie, Arnold, MO; one sister, Janet Butel-Graham, Houston, TX; and seven grandchildren, Bryan, Tyler, Brock, Gabriel, Abigail, Juliette, and Vivienne.He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sue Ann Butel; and three brothers, Floyd Charles Butel, Jr., Donald A. Butel, and Robert W. Butel.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. Family will receive friends for a visitation prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook American Legion Post #239 or Overbrook United Methodist Church sent in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through lamb-roberts.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close