John Edgar Beam passed away March 26, 2019 from ALS in Lawrence, Kansas. He was born on April 16, 1936, in Ottawa, Kansas, to Burl and Eileen Beam.
John received his bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Kansas, his Masters of Science Degree in physics from Harvard University and his doctorate in physics from the University of Wisconsin. He married Grace Hiebert on Dec. 30, 1959. John taught physics at Bellaire Senior High School in Houston for 25 years until he retired in 2001. After retirement, he and Grace moved to Lawrence, Kansas.
He is survived by wife Grace, daughters Elizabeth Kelly and Margaret Beam, son John Beam, eight grandchildren and sister Helen Bereiter.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 28, 2019