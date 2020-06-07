John A. Emerson, 91, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Brandon Woods in Lawrence, KS. Mary, his wife, was by his side.
John was born June 26, 1928 in Chanute, KS. He was the son of the late Adrian V. Emerson and Josephine (Ashbrook) Emerson.
John attended the University of Kansas in 1946. Upon graduation, he received a commission in the United States Naval Reserves as an Aviation Cadet and became a Naval Aviator on July 16, 1952. During this time, he married Mary Lind of Chanute, KS. John flew the P5M Marlin while stationed at North Island, San Diego during the Korean War conflict.
After his service in the Navy, he returned to the University of Kansas Law School and completed his degree. After working several years in Topeka, he returned to Lawrence to join Richard A. Barber in his law practice. During his years of practice, he served as a fellow for the American College of Trial Lawyers and many other committees and organizations. John retired after almost 60 years with the law firm of Barber Emerson.
John had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed his friends and colleagues. He loved fishing, hunting, and golf. John spent many hours in his workshop refinishing and building furniture. But, most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Lind) Emerson, his son, Dr. John A. Emerson of Baldwin City, KS., his daughter, Mary Ann (Emerson) Boyd and her husband, Brenton Rixey Boyd of Ft. Worth, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mary Alexandra (Boyd) Thornton and her husband, Jeffrey Turner Thornton of Ft. Worth, TX., Margaret Ann Boyd of Ft. Worth, TX., and Brenton Rixey Boyd, Jr. of Ft. Worth, TX.
The family wishes to give thanks to the staff of Brandon Woods for his loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Trinity Episcopal Food Pantry or Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
A "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 7, 2020.