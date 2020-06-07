John A. Emerson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Emerson, 91, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Brandon Woods in Lawrence, KS. Mary, his wife, was by his side.

John was born June 26, 1928 in Chanute, KS. He was the son of the late Adrian V. Emerson and Josephine (Ashbrook) Emerson.

John attended the University of Kansas in 1946. Upon graduation, he received a commission in the United States Naval Reserves as an Aviation Cadet and became a Naval Aviator on July 16, 1952. During this time, he married Mary Lind of Chanute, KS. John flew the P5M Marlin while stationed at North Island, San Diego during the Korean War conflict.

After his service in the Navy, he returned to the University of Kansas Law School and completed his degree. After working several years in Topeka, he returned to Lawrence to join Richard A. Barber in his law practice. During his years of practice, he served as a fellow for the American College of Trial Lawyers and many other committees and organizations. John retired after almost 60 years with the law firm of Barber Emerson.

John had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed his friends and colleagues. He loved fishing, hunting, and golf. John spent many hours in his workshop refinishing and building furniture. But, most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Lind) Emerson, his son, Dr. John A. Emerson of Baldwin City, KS., his daughter, Mary Ann (Emerson) Boyd and her husband, Brenton Rixey Boyd of Ft. Worth, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mary Alexandra (Boyd) Thornton and her husband, Jeffrey Turner Thornton of Ft. Worth, TX., Margaret Ann Boyd of Ft. Worth, TX., and Brenton Rixey Boyd, Jr. of Ft. Worth, TX.

The family wishes to give thanks to the staff of Brandon Woods for his loving care.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Trinity Episcopal Food Pantry or Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

A "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled for a later date.

For more information or to post a online condolences visit warrenmcelwain.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved