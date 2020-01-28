Jo Ann (Todd) Church was born December 16, 1938, in Leavenworth, Kansas. She passed away January 24, 2020, at age 81 after a long illness.
Jo Ann grew up in Lawrence, Kansas. Jo Ann worked most of her adult life, in the school cafeteria when her children were growing up and later at Southwestern Bell in Topeka. She also worked in her daughter Kelly's diner.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Violet Todd, two sisters Betty Long and Joy Bohl, and one brother, Jerry (Butch) Todd. Jo Ann is survived by three sisters, Carol Brewster and her husband Phil, Linda Lee and her husband Tom, Judy Coffman and her husband Gary, and three brothers Roy Todd and his wife Judy, Jack Todd and his wife Delores, and John Todd and his wife Nancy. Her eldest son, Mike, also preceded her in death. Jo Ann is also survived by five children, Connie Boring, Athena Devers, and Kelly Church of Lawrence and Kathy Minerd, Ottawa, and one son, Tony Church of Lawrence plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 28, 2020