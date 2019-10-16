Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Johnson. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Calling hours 9:00 AM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Service 2:00 PM Willow Springs Old German Baptist church 535 E. 1100th Road Baldwin City , KS View Map Burial Following Services Washington Creek Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy (Jim) LeRoy Johnson was born September 8, 1939, in Lawrence, Kansas, to Vivian (Markley) Johnson and Frank Johnson. Jim was 80 years of age when he passed from this life on October 13, 2019. Jim was a lifelong resident of Douglas County with the exception of 4 years of service in the United States Air Force. During part of his time in the United States Air Force Jim was stationed in Turkey.



He had worked in his early years as a carpenter and had purchased, remodeled and sold a number of homes in the Lawrence, Kansas vicinity. He worked for Wilson Glass after which he owned and operated Mobile Glass for many years in Lawrence, Kansas and the surrounding area. He had numerous hobbies and loved to fish and hunt as a younger man. He was an expert woodworker, and especially enjoyed gunsmithing work on shot guns. His true passion was his farm where he raised black angus cattle and had a large garden every summer. Jim was also an avid historian knowing the history of the Lone Star area and the genealogy of his family.



His faith in the Lord was deep. Since 2008 Jim regularly attended the Willow Springs Old German Baptist church. He drew closer to the Lord each year and enjoyed the teaching of what the Lord wants.



Jim was preceded in death by his father Frank Johnson in 1991 and his mother Vivian Johnson in 2015. Jim is survived by his wife Etha of Lawrence, KS. Other survivors are his son Franklin (Frank) of Lawrence, KS, step daughter Kimberly Ciccarella (husband Adam) of Olathe, KS, step daughter Christy Hall (husband Clyde) of Crystal Lake, IL, one sister Cheryl Durrant (husband Jerry) of Wildomar, CA, one brother Robert (wife Fran) of Lawrence, KS, 5 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Friday, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, where the family will receive them from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Willow Springs Old German Baptist church located at 535 E. 1100th Road, Baldwin City, KS. 66006 with burial to follow at Washington Creek Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willow Springs Old German Baptist Church or the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence in care of the funeral home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS. 66044. Online condolences may be sent to



