1/1
Jerry Black
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Jerry L. Black, 80 of Seneca, MO will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at McLouth Cemetery in McLouth, Kansas. He passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Carthage Health & Rehabilitation in Carthage, MO.

Jerry was born on January 16, 1940 in McLouth, KS, the son of James David and Katherine (Lobb) Black.

He married Florence (Flo) Esther Black on January 18, 1959 in Miami, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2016.

Survivors include his children, Jeff and wife, Robin Black, Seneca, MO, Kimberly McCleary and husband Rocky, Seneca, MO, Randy Black and wife Amy, Carthage, MO. Also, seven grandchildren, Justin, Sarah, Ryan, Shayn, JD, Lexi & Chloe and 14 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.warrenmcelwain.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved