Graveside services for Jerry L. Black, 80 of Seneca, MO will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at McLouth Cemetery in McLouth, Kansas. He passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Carthage Health & Rehabilitation in Carthage, MO.
Jerry was born on January 16, 1940 in McLouth, KS, the son of James David and Katherine (Lobb) Black.
He married Florence (Flo) Esther Black on January 18, 1959 in Miami, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2016.
Survivors include his children, Jeff and wife, Robin Black, Seneca, MO, Kimberly McCleary and husband Rocky, Seneca, MO, Randy Black and wife Amy, Carthage, MO. Also, seven grandchildren, Justin, Sarah, Ryan, Shayn, JD, Lexi & Chloe and 14 great-grandchildren.
