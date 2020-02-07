Jeffrey Lee Spriggs, 55, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hospice House in Olathe, KS.
No Services are planned. Burial will be at Sherman City Cemetery at a later date.
Survivors include his children, Clarissa, Joshua, and Hannah; a granddaughter, Kaylin. He is also survived by Valeri; parents, Monty and Diana; and his faithful companions, Layla and Lola.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Cheyenne.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 7, 2020