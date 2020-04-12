Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannine Maturo. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannine Constance Schindler Maturo (90) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, Jeannine's memorial mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church will be held at a later date, along with a Celebration of Life. Private family Entombment will be held at Memorial Park Columbarium.



Jeannine was born on January 27, 1930 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of William H. and Ezeta M. (Steffey) Schindler.



She grew up in Kansas having lived in Westmoreland, Winchester, Cullison and Lawrence. She graduated Liberty Memorial High School in 1948. She then attended the University of Kansas and graduated from the School of Fine Arts with a degree in Occupational Therapy in 1952, and worked with children with cerebral palsy as a Registered Occupational Therapist in Kansas City, MO. She later graduated from the School of Education in 1969 and taught elementary school from 1971 to 1992 at Deerfield and Centennial Schools in Lawrence.



She was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church and Delta Gamma Sorority.



She married Michael D'Ambra Maturo on August 1, 1953 in Lawrence, KS. Her husband's work took them to Oklahoma, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. They returned to Lawrence in 1964 to be near family.



Survivors include husband, Michael, of 67 years; her two sons, Stephen D. Maturo, Roeland Park, KS, M. Christopher "Chris" Maturo, Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Heather Maturo Tolisano (Eric), Clearwater, FL, Taylor Maturo, MD (Jaime Cabre), Atlanta, GA, Matthew Maturo, Orlando, FL; two great grandsons, Jacob and Cody Tolisano; sister, Darlene E. Schaake, Ellensburg, WA; step brother, Karl Kreitzer, Gig Harbor, WA. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Billie Jo Rhodes.



The family suggests memorials in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or LMH Health Foundation and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



