Jeanine E. Lienhard passed away on Saturday, June 27, at home surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old. She is preceded in death by her son Eric Lienhard and grandchildren Kelsey Kivisto and Kyle Scott. She is survived by her husband Bill of the home and daughters Julie Kivisto, KC MO; Betsy Scott (Bruce), Hurricane, UT; Amy Lienhard (Jack Smithback) Niedermohr, Germany. She is also survived by her grandchildren Blake & Lissa Kivisto, Jessica (Tim) Joyce, Ryan & Cody Scott, Sebastian & Chelsea Smithback and great-grandchildren Landon and Piper Joyce.
She was born in Kansas City, MO on August 29, 1934. She was adopted by Paul & Esther Joseph who gave her the name Jeanine Elizabeth Joseph. Jeanine grew up in Wichita, KS attending Cathedral high school graduating in 1952. She then attended Wichita State University majoring in English. She graduated Magna cum Laude and was a member of many other Honor Societies. She was also Homecoming Queen in 1954 the same year she graduated.
She Married Bill Lienhard on August 27, 1955 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita. Bill and Jeanine would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August of 2020. They lived in Wichita for 10 years before moving to Lawrence, KS in 1965 where Bill went to work for US Bank. They raised 4 children in Lawrence, Julie Kivisto, Betsy Scott, Eric Lienhard and Amy Lienhard.
Jeanine and Bill enjoyed traveling, spending much of the time in Europe visiting her daughter Amy and her family.
Jeanine was involved with the community as well as helping with the start of Corpus Christi Parish. She spent many hours volunteering her time in the office and various duties. She was also involved in various committees at Lawrence Country Club, PEO and loved to play bridge. She also played tennis and golf, even winning the Women's 9-hole championship at LCC.
All 4 children were active in a variety of sports which required Jeanine to chauffeur her children all over the state. Her day would often start at 5:00 am transporting kids to swim practice, or another group of kids to tennis tournaments. As the children got older, she spent many hours on bleachers watching them all play sports at Lawrence High. Jeanine also had an entrepreneur side, as she and a couple of friends had a needle point shop on 23rd street for 5 years. Jeanine loved her grandchildren and spent many years attending their activities and traveling to Germany to spend time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren there.
Jeanine was a loving and devoted advocate for her son Eric after a car accident resulted in a severe brain injury requiring 24 hour full service care. She was frequently seen at the nursing homes where he lived decorating his room or taking him out for walks. She also took good care of his caregivers with wonderful handwritten notes, baked goods and small thoughtful gifts of thanks.
Jeanine and Bill lived in Lawrence for over 55 years and enjoyed being a consummate hostess, she provided many gourmet meals for her loving friends and family. Many of their wonderful friendships have lasted over 50 years.
We also want to give a special thank you to Lana Neir with Visiting Nurses for her early care giving and Beth Robbins who was Jeanine's devoted caregiver allowing her to remain in the home until her passing.
A mass and funeral will be held at 10 am, at Corpus Christi Parish on Thursday, July 2nd, Please arrive before 9:40, Covid related documentation will need to be completed. After the service she will then be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery where her son Eric and grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey are buried.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the Visiting Nurses Association and Corpus Christi Parish, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 30, 2020.