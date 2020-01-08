Jean (Muzzy) Wright, age 86, passed away January 4, 2020. She was born March 26, 1933 in Lawrence, KS to Frank and Jenny (Wardwell) Muzzy. She married Douglas Wright from Millsboro, DE on December 20, 1958; they divorced in 1976.



Jean graduated from Liberty Memorial High School in 1951. She retired from KU Spencer Art Museum in 1998 after 22 years of service; three of those years were spent working for KU Parking Services.



Jean was preceded in death by both her parents; her brothers, Willard, Frank and Bruce and her sister, Bonnie Muzzy. She is survived by her two children, Pamela (Darren) Miller and Michael Wright; one brother, Robert (Donna) Muzzy and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Connect Church, 3351 W. 31st Street, Lawrence, KS 66047. The family will greet visitors at 9:00; the service will begin at 10:00.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connect Church.

