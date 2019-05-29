Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Gabriel. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel 1003 John L Williams Dr Eudora , KS 66025 (785)-542-3030 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel Eudora , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Williamson Gabriel passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on October 2, 1921 in Orville, CA to C.M. Williamson and Corabel McBride Williamson. She graduated from Hesper Grade School in 1935 and Eudora High School in 1939. She attended Kansas State Normal College in Emporia for one year and then taught at Pleasant Oak School, a one room school house, for two years before she married Paul Gabriel on May 2, 1942. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage on their family farm before he died in 2003. They had three children who survive her; Larry Gabriel, Fairfax, VA; Connie (Gerald) Snider, Olathe, KS; Darrell Gabriel (Ana), Troy, MI. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Gabriel, Fairfax, VA, Cori (Chris) Anderson, Lawrence; Jeremy (Janie) Snider, Overland Park; Adrienne Gabriel, Chicago, and Alex Gabriel, New York; and nine great grandchildren, Chris, Jr., Chad, and Cole Anderson; Devynn, Sophia and Blake Snider; and Laura and Andrea Gabriel and Anderson Brown. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Snyder, Phoenix, AZ, and her parents.



Mrs. Gabriel worked for J.C. Penney's for many years. She has been a part of the Hesper Friends community all her life. A Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora, KS.



The family will greet friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Hesper Friends Church or Eudora Historical Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



