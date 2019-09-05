Jay Matthias

Jay D. Matthias, 79, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.

A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday September 7th at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 400 S. 6th Street, Atchison KS. Lunch served at 12:00 pm and memorial service at 1:30 pm until 4:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jay Matthias' name to Gideons International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN37214-0800.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 5, 2019
