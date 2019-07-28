Private graveside services for Janice D. Wilkins, 82, Lawrence are scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019, at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery. A celebration of life in Lawrence will be held at the home of John M. Wilkins, Jr. at 5 p.m. on August 2, 2019. Janice passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home.
Janice was born December 15, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the daughter of Clyde and Doris (Sparkman) Burger.
She married John M. Wilkins, Sr. on January 21, 1961 in Ft. Belvoir, VA. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2009. She was a homemaker. Janice was a wonderful conversationalist and enjoyed interacting with people and discussing current events. Janice and John were antique dealers and loved playing bridge.
Survivors include her son, John Miles (Maley) Wilkins, Jr., Lawrence; daughter, Dana Lynn (Robert "Flood") Wiseman; four grandchildren, Adam Joseph (Kelsey) Madl, Nicholas Robert (Sydney) Madl, Natalie Kay Wilkins, Margaret Lynn Wiseman, three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Robert "Cole" Madl II, Colton Miles Madl, Sadie Kay Madl; and sister, Joy Brenner. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Gauquie.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 28, 2019