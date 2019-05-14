Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Rosary 3:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Service 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Janice I. Orlowski passed away Sunday, May 12th at the Neuvant House after battling cancer for six years. She was born April 7th, 1941 in Lawrence, KS, the daughter of Carl D. and Nona Iona (Bracken) Smith. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Reception to follow after services. A private burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



A rosary will be recited at 3:00 PM with a visitation to follow until 5:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



She lived in Lawrence and moved to KC to work as a dental assistant after high school where she renewed her high school courtship with her husband of 58 years, Donald Orlowski, who survives of the home. She married Don on February 11, 1961 in Lawrence. She worked as a data processor for KU while helping put her husband through college and raising two children. After college, they moved 5 times, from Lawrence to Salina, KS, Springfield, IL, Overland Park, KS, Houston, TX and 13 houses later, finally back to Lawrence in 1974.



She enjoyed traveling/cruising having visited 5 continents. She loved to paint, garden and enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren. Her passion after spoiling her grandchildren was quilt designing and sewing over 50 quilts. She collected Christmas Santa's, nut crackers and tree ornaments. Decorating the home for Christmas was very special to Janice.



Other survivors include her daughter, Mary C. (Mark) Green; four grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Seemiller, Katlyn (Caleb) Gress, Morgan Green, Tanner Green; one great granddaughter, Charlotte Josephine "Charlie Jo"; and brother, Lester Smith, Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Mark Orlowski.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Visiting Nurses or the and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



