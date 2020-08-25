Janette McCullough

Janette ("Jan") Ruth McCullough, age 85, of Lawrence, KS, died peacefully on August 23, 2020.
She was born in Great Bend, KS, on December 5, 1934, the daughter of Orville and Ruth Baldwin. She graduated from Great Bend High School in 1952, and later graduated from The University of Kansas (1958) with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design.
After graduation, Jan worked at Ramsey's Decorative and Paint Store and the home furnishing department at Weaver's Department Store in Lawrence. She went on to work as an interior designer and co-owner of Bud Jennings Carpets and Draperies from 1962 to 1972. In 1974, Jan opened Jan's Interiors – Draperies and Home Furnishings. She ran a successful business and worked with many residents of the Lawrence community and across the state of Kansas. Jan retired in 1995 but continued to work as an interior design consultant the rest of her life.
Jan was not only a businesswoman, but a devoted mother, wife, and member of the Lawrence community. She married Bryan "Kent" McCullough on September 13, 1953 in Great Bend, KS. They eventually planted their roots in Lawrence and raised two sons, Lee and Neil. The family were avid Jayhawk fans and usually had a dachshund or two running around their home near the KU campus.
Jan was heavily involved in Lawrence charities and associations. She was a member of the Lawrence Arts Center, Lawrence Community Theatre, KU Natural History Museum, KU Spencer Museum of Art, KU Friends of the Lied, and Watkins Museum of History. She was an active board member and volunteer for the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association (Board Member President 2001-2002). She was credited with coming up with the idea for the Hearts of Gold Ball, a major hospital fundraiser and black-tie event that takes place every other year to raise funds for the hospital. Jan was one of the first people to receive the Elizabeth Watkins Community Caring Award from the Endowment Association and when asked how she felt about the honor, she stated "It's nice to get an award for something that you have fun doing anyway."
Jan's lust for life also took her on adventures all over the world. Highlights included three weeks in Africa with Kent and Lee, many visits to Acapulco, Mexico with Neil, multiple international excursions with her friends, and trips all over the United States with her grandchildren, Dane and Jaclyn. By the time of her passing, Jan had visited 48 states and five continents.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Lee Allen McCullough in 1982, and three brothers, Jack, Jim, and John Baldwin.
She is survived by her son Neil McCullough and significant other Vonda, a grandson Dane McCullough, a granddaughter Jaclyn Jeschke and husband Alex, a sister Joan Murphy, and many other family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for family as Jan is laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery next to her husband and son. If anyone has stories or messages to share with the family, cards can be sent to Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Lee Allen McCullough Scholarship Fund at The University of Kansas Endowment Association, sent it care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.
Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
