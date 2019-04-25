Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Janet Kay Forsell Vaughn, 82 of Lawrence, KS will be held at 1:00 p. m. Tuesday, April 30. 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Jan passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Jan was born July 9, 1936 in Bemidji, Minnesota, the daughter of Helen and George Forsell. She graduated from Bemidji High School and attended Bemidji State College, graduating with an associate business degree in 1956.



Jan's most cherished hours were spent with her children and grandchildren, hiking in Colorado, gourmet cooking, gardening, tennis, golfing and playing bridge.



Jan served on the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a number of years. She served as a foster parent for Douglas County, and also was a member of the Summer Resident Association, Estes Park, CO.



Jan's survivors include, her husband Arkie Vaughn, daughter Sharon Eddy, son Steve Eddy and wife Melissa, grandchildren Jack and Mary Beth Eddy, brother David Forsell and family, and David Vaughn and family, Tammy Capps and family and Sandy Hilt and family.



She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and George Forsell, daughter Elizabeth Eddy and brother Donald Forsell.



The family will greet friends from 5 - 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Jan will be tremendously missed by her family and many friends in Lawrence, KS and Estes Park, CO.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lawrence Parks and Recreation, Lifelong Recreation 115 W. 11th St., Lawrence, KS 66044 or LMH Endowment Association in support of Parkinson's Exercise Class, 325 Main St., Lawrence, KS 66044 and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



