Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Covenant Living of Northbrook 2625 Techny Road Northbrook , IL

Janet Boring was born March 17, 1929 in Chicago. She died January 23, 2020 in Northbrook, Illinois, at age 90. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1946, then worked in the Merchandise Mart. In 1961 she married a stockbroker from Kansas named Dwight Boring Jr. Janet lived in Lawrence 1964-2002, initially making friends through Christian Women's Club.



Becoming a widow at age 49 with two teenagers was a defining moment. She rose to the occasion with grace, thanks to her faith and the support of the community. Faith was central to Janet's life, first at Immanuel Covenant Church in Chicago, then at First Baptist Church in Lawrence, where she was the first woman to serve as church chair, then Anchor Covenant Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and finally Northbrook Covenant Church.



In Lawrence, Janet worked for the KU Endowment Association and then First National Bank, (later called Mercantile and then US Bank). There, she served the senior customers, including running a popular travel program. Janet was active in philanthropy through Altrusa Club and as a board member for Lawrence Memorial Hospital.



In 2002, she moved to Elkhorn, Wisconsin, sharing retirement years with her daughter, grandchildren, and sister Arlene. The sisters helped to start a lively neighborhood Bible study, and spent summer Sundays on the lawn at Covenant Harbor Bible Camp. In 2016, Janet moved to a retirement community, Covenant Living of Northbrook.



Janet is survived by her son, Mike Boring, and his husband George King, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her daughter, Karen, and her husband David Hinz, and grandchildren Alan Hinz and Laura Hinz, all of Libertyville, Illinois; sisters Betty Melgren of Osage City, Kansas, and Arlene Norman of Northbrook, Illinois; and four nephews and a niece and their families.



Janet's Memorial Service will be at Covenant Living of Northbrook, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 on Feb. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to this address, attention Karen Hinz. Memorial gifts may be made in Janet's name to the Benevolent Care Fund at the same address.

