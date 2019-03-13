Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Moore. View Sign





Jane, daughter of Harry and Kathryn Woodcock of Canton, Illinois was born on August 27, 1931. At eighteen, she met Richard Verne Moore who was just out of the service - truly love at first sight. Two years later on June 2nd in 1951, they were married in Canton. Dick survives of the home.



As a homemaker in Canton, they were blessed with four children which became her focus. The family's care and attention of Jane over the past few years are a tribute to the love she provided them.



Dick and Jane moved to Lawrence in 1971 and opened Carol Lee Donuts. There they worked side-by-side from midnight to early afternoon every day, creating donuts and a legendary customer following. Despite these long hours, they always kept focus on raising their family.



Other survivors include; sister Karolyn (George) Sebree (82), Florida, two sons, Rick (Shirley) and Mark (Debi) Moore, two daughters, Lisa (Brent) Flanders and Laura (John) Landgrebe of Lawrence and 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Visitation services will be held at Warren-McElwain Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019. A private graveside will be held on Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (



Online condolences may be sent to



